Div Com Kashmir kick starts plantation drive

In connection with celebration of 75th anniversary of India’s Independence ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav,’ the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today kick started the plantation drive here.

The Vice Chairman LAWDA, Superintending Engineer LAWDA, Watershed Manager, LAWDA and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The Div Com who was also the Chief Guest on the occasion planted a Kail. He said that the aim to plant more and more plants/trees in the catchment area of the Dal Lake is to arrest the soil erosion and to conserve the water for conservation of the Dal Lake in the best way.

The Vice Chairman LAWDA said that in coming days, the Watershed Management Division of the Authority envisages to conduct massive plantation drives across the catchment areas of Dal Lake in order to ensure that the green cover of the catchment is increased in order to arrest the runoff for better health of the Dal Lake.

It was informed that around 3000 plants/trees of various varieties are being planted at the identified sites.

The Div Com directed the Watershed Manager to complete the plantation drive and stressed upon the need for making the entire catchment of Dal Lake green by planting more and more plants.

In this regard the Watershed Manager informed that a comprehensive Action Plan has been formulated for implementation.

The school children of various local schools also participated in the drive.