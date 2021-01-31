Div Com launches pulse polio immunization at Lal Ded Hospital

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K Pole today kicked off Intensive Pulse polio Immunization programme at Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar in presence of Principal Government Medical College Dr. Samia Rasheed.

Dy Director, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo, State Immunization officer, Dr. Qazi Haroon, State Immunization Officer, Assistant Director Family Welfare, MCH& Immunization, Kashmir, Dr. Masarat Jabeen and Staff of Health & Family Welfare Department were present on the occasion.

According to the official handout, 19,23,790 children from 0-5 years will be administered polio drops during this phase of Immunization drive. It was given that door to door visits will be conducted by the teams of health department on the 2nd and 3rd day to cover left outs and dropouts.

According to the Director Health & Family Welfare a total of 10709 booths were established in the UT of J&K manned with 42836 trained Health Workers, Vaccinators and 2144 Supervisors besides 941 mobile and transit teams were also deployed.

He said that adequate quantity of pulse polio doses (vaccine) has been kept available at the designated booths of the Union territory. It was further informed that at the end of the day one 1667763 children (87%) were administered polio drops while drop outs shall be covered during the next two days of door to door campaign to achieve 100% immunization of the children across the UT.