Div Com Pole conducts city tour

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday conducted extensive tour of Srinagar to take stock of availability of parking spaces and proposed road widening in different areas.

He visited Old Assembly Complex, Budshah Flats, Magarmal Bagh, Bus Adda Batamaloo, Doodganga Parking, Cow Farm land Chatabal, National School parking, 90 Feet Road, Chatti Padshahi Gurduwara, JLNM Hospital Rainawari, Gousia Hospital Khanyar, Sangamal parking and Children’s park.

Stressing on creating adequate parking spaces and removing bottlenecks, Pole instructed authorities to finalize DPR on road widening from Shergadi police station to Batamaloo road.

The SSP traffic was instructed to ensure mapping of all vulnerable spots and carry out videography of all bottlenecks at congested spots.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed on shifting utilities particularly electricity poles on roadsides to allow hassle free execution of road widening at all spots.

During the tour, Pole took stock of the pace of work of various under- construction shopping complexes and instructed agencies to ensure work was expedited on all projects to ensure early rehabilitation of shopkeepers affected by road widening projects in Batamaloo and other areas.

SMC and SDA authorities were directed to take concurrence from Urban Transport Committees before establishing shopping complexes or other structures for proper balancing between development and transport system.

He instructed on constructing a rotary at Batamaloo to facilitate smooth flow of vehicles.

On visit to Sangarmaal Shopping Complex, Pole emphasized on early execution of work process on the development of Children Park and instructed departments concerned to install and set up all required infrastructure.

Pole also stressed on early land transfer of sites proposed to be developed as parking spaces.

He said to cater parking facilities to Ganderbal and Bandipora, Waqf land available at Eidgah shall also be developed as a parking facility.

He called for creation of a parking facility for JLNM Hospital, Chatti Padshahi Gurduwara and other important locations.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commsioner instructed all officers to start work as per the directions promptly besides taking detailed review of directions also passed during earlier city visits.