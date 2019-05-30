Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida, Eid-ul-Fitr

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a joint meeting of senior officers of administration to review arrangements for celebration of Jamat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Deputy Commissioners (DC) informed the meeting that adequate stock of essential commodities was available, besides quota of sugar was being provided to consumers within days.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all DCs to ensure smooth distribution of essential commodities across Kashmir and ensure that all shopkeepers should display rate list in their shops.

In order to curb black marketing, profiteering and hoarding, he asked all DCs to intensify market checking and take strict legal action against the erring traders. He also urged them to involve all members of Municipal Committees, Sarpanchs and Panchs in market checking drive.

The meeting was informed that more three lakh poultry birds and 28, 800 sheep are available across Kashmir for festive days. The Divisional Commissioner asked Animal and Sheep Husbandry to conduct health audit of the animals before sale and also deploy mobile vans for sale of chicken at various places in the Valley and publicize rates in media for benefit of consumers.

Khan exhorted upon SMC authorities to provide better sanitation arrangements besides installation and repair of street lights in the city and other important religious places where big congregation will be held. The PDD and PHE will supply uninterrupted power and water supply during festival days, the meeting was informed. The Divisional Commissioner stressed for better transport facilities to devotees visiting religious. He asked all DCs to prepare adequate route plan with traffic department, besides creating temporary additional parking slots so that better transport facility will be provided to people during these auspicious days.

For quick redressal of grievances, he asked all DCs to constitute a 24×7 joint control room at all DC offices in coordination with concerned departments and publicize the contact numbers in media. Khan directed Health Department to install medical camp with paramedical staff, critical care ambulance and medicines at big congregation places and major shrines. Fire and Emergency department was directed to provide 24×7 services across the valley in case of any eventuality.

The Divisional Commissioner directed R&B department to construct stage as per specification provided by J&K Wakaf Board at Eidgah Srinagar. Wakaf officials will install tents and public address system well before commencement of Eid Nimaaz.

The Divisional Commissioner directed SMC authorities to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation measures in and around Eidgah venue.