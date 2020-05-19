Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida, Eid

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for celebrations of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr.

The meeting was attended by all Deputy Commissioners via video conferencing while as Chief Engineer, PDD; Director, FCS&CA Kashmir; Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir; SP Rural Traffic and representatives of other departments.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the departments to ensure that mutton was being sold at government approved rates.

In order to contain the spread of COVID19, he directed all the DCs and SSPs to ensure that the shopkeepers follow all the related SOPs in letter and spirit and in case of any violation action against such shopkeepers be taken.

In order to curb black marketing, the Divisional Commissioner asked for rigorous market checking teams comprising of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Revenue, Police, SMC, Legal Metrology, Drug and Food Safety Standards Department to ensure market checking of essential commodities.

He asked FCS&CA to make all possible arrangements for availability of ration like rice, atta, sugar, kerosene oil and LPG cylinders in buffer stock on these occasions as per notified rates of standard quality.

Similarly, Controller, Drug and Food Safety Organization was directed to ensure that the standard quality of food items like bakery and confectionery products, snacks, soft drinks, spices and other food stuffs were available in the market.

The Divisional Commissioner directed Power Development Department to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the eve of Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-i-Qadr and Eid-Ul-Fitr.

He also directed the PHE department to make adequate water supply available on Jumat-ul-Vida, Shab-i-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr besides ensuring availability of water through tankers at the places where needed.

He exhorted upon the SMC to launch cleanliness drive at the mosques, shrines, besides ensuring that all street lights were made functional.

“The SMC shall ensure frequent checks of the markets to ensure availability of quality food products like mutton, chicken, bakery, milk, vegetables and fruits in Srinagar city on the already fixed rates and incase of violation such persons shall be booked,” he directed.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner asked Animal Husbandry Department to ensure availability of poultry birds on notified rates.