May 13, 2020

Div Com reviews flood preparedness in Kashmir

Directs officers to adhere to NDMA guidelines to minimize vulnerability
May 13, 2020
File Pic
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Wednesday convened a meeting to review flood preparedness and mechanism put in place to tackle flood-like situation in Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, Flood Control department (I&FC); General Manager, BSNL, Kashmir; business heads, Reliance JIO; Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, besides other officers.

The meeting held detailed discussion on the measures undertaken to combat any flood like situation and mechanism put in place for flood management.

The meeting was informed that I&FC has taken various initiatives including installation of automatic Water Level Recorders (WLRs) at various locations on river Jhelum at Sangam, Pampore, Ram Munshi Bagh and Asham and at its major tributaries including Sind, Lidder, Doodganga, Vaishaw and Rambiar.

Besides, department was further expanding network of automatic WLRs across the Valley to obtain instant data.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the officers to adhere to the guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to minimize vulnerability to floods and consequent loss of lives, livelihood systems, property and damage to infrastructure and public utilities.

He also stressed telecom companies to follow SOPs laid down by NDMA and asked them that bulk SMS services should be made available for dissemination of warnings to the people, preferably residing in low lying areas on real time basis, at the time of exigency.

The authorities of the I&FC department were directed to update the list of all its available tools and plants and upload it on IDRM network besides prepare a list of boats available with different departments along with their locations.

He also directed the concerned to update the disaster management plans and rectify the deficiencies, if any.

Pole exhorted the officers to complete all restoration works taken in hand and all measures undertaken were brought to conclusion so that situation like 2014 were tackled and managed effectively with minimum losses.

