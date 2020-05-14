Div Com reviews functioning of COVID19 testing labs

In the wake of COVID19 pandemic, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Thursday chaired a meeting to review the measures for streamlining and further improving functioning of coronavirus testing laboratories at SKIMS, GMC Srinagar and SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

During the meeting, several measures were discussed threadbare which include 24×7 functioning of labs, pool testing of samples, timely collection of samples in each districts, daily release of individual reports, walk-in testing by individuals, unnecessary re-testing of the suspects, usage of such machines having testing capacity of hundred samples per day, consolidated test reporting, regular supply of RNA extraction kits and CBNAT cartridges and other COVID19 related measures.

The Divisional Commissioner directed for improving sample collection, labeling and testing procedures.

He asked the concerned to ensure proper database of samples taken besides handing/taking of samples with proper receipts.

While interacting with Chief Medical Officers of Kashmir through video conferencing, Pole received first hand appraisal about the present situation in their respective districts and directed them to ensure visible improvement with regard to COVID19 containment by adopting target sampling.

He further directed the CMOs to take samples of all goods and service providers in their respective jurisdiction besides all returnees.

The Divisional Commissioner also stressed the importance of increasing the capacity of COVID19 laboratories, in terms of number of tests done per day and timely reporting.

He said this was very vital for overall COVID19 control and mitigation operations across the Valley like Isolation, administrative quarantine, home quarantine, contact tracing, sampling and other appropriate daily planning of these activities at highest level.

Pole stressed for strict adherence to the COVID19 protocol and guidelines while dealing with the coronavirus situation and exhorted officers to put in joint efforts in containment of the COVID19 pandemic.

Principal GMC, Dr Saima Rashid, Director Health Services Kashmir, OSD H&ME, HoDs of Microbiology SKIMS, SKIMS Bemina and GMC, Registrar Academics GMC and others were present in the meeting.