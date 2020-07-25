Div Com reviews I-Day arrangements

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the ensuing I-Day.

The meeting was informed that main function shall be held here, where Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu shall hoist the tri-color.

Pole sensitized Deputy Commissioners (DCs), SSPs and other officers about their role and responsibility and directed them to make fool-proof arrangements in advance for smooth conduct of celebrations in all districts.

He said there shall be no relaxations to any loopholes and instructed them to ensure strict adherence to COVID19 protocol while holding functions at all venues.

The Divisional Commissioner said students who cannot participate in parade and cultural events due to the pandemic, however, shall make their participation through a digital platform.

He directed the officers to identify five to 10 locations in Srinagar and install LEDs at these public places to ensure live telecasting of functions for wide publicity. Similarly the DCs from other districts were also directed to make arrangements for live-telecasting.

Calling for making fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations of I-Day function, the Health department was instructed to deploy their men with thermal guns at all entry points as mandatory for COVID19 containment.

The DCs were given instruction to felicitate COVID warriors for recognition of their services rendered during pandemic in their districts.

Pole called for distributing pamphlets among the participants regarding COVID19 containment for wide publicity of the protocol compliance during the functions.

To ensure strict adherence to laid down guidelines and precautions, he emphasized on conducting antigen testing of all, participating in march past parades on August 13 for their safe participation in full day rehearsal and final day functions.

Meanwhile, contingents including of J&K Police, armed, CRPF, women contingents, Home Guard, Fire & Emergency Services and Forest Protection Force shall participate in the march past and make band arrangements as per the past practices.

Similarly instructions were given to ensure organizing cultural performances at all major venues during the celebrations.

Pole directed to shortlist block and tehsil level venues where functions have to be held and ensure proper arrangements were put in place well in advance.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DIGs BSF, CRPF, Director, H&P, Floriculture, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B, PHE and SEs from various engineering wings, JD Information & PR Kashmir and representatives from other departments.

IG Police Kashmir, DCs, SSPs, SSP Security, SSP Traffic and others also attended the meeting through video- conferencing.