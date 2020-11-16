Div Com reviews land acquisition in Dal, Nigeen lakes

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a High Level Committee meeting to review status of land acquisition within the Dal and Nigeen lake peripheries and shifting and rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.

The meeting among others was attended by VC LAWDA, Director Tourism, CE R&B, ADC Srinagar, JC SMC, SE UEED and others concerned.

At the outset, a sub-committee was constituted to be headed by DC Srinagar while as two officers from LAWDA and two concerned Tehsildars as its members. The committee shall ensure speedy acquisition of land and rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.

The Div Com stressed on the acquisition of remaining land and structure within the peripheries on fast track basis, besides instructed concerned to submit details on the work done and process of remaining work to be completed on circular road project.

He emphasized on submitting of case-wise details on mutations done by the next meeting.

The meeting was informed that land acquired under NLCP, PMRP/PMDP is land mass of 2400 kanals and 7029 kanals as watery land. While as land mass of 4950 kanals and watery land of 7742 kanals stand a balance land to be acquired.

Reviewing the progress made regarding allotment of plots to the dwellers, the Div Com stressed on the speedy acquisition of 2936 remaining structures identified inside Dal, Nigeen lake, from Ashai Bagh to Saida Kadal under PMRP and structures by virtue of construction of WFR

