Div Com reviews land transfer cases in Srinagar

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting here to settle land transfer cases of the district pertaining to government departments.

Threadbare deliberations were held regarding various issues including transfer of state land measuring 796 kanals and 9 marlas within 200 meters periphery of Dal Lake.

The transfers of land measuring 125.5 kanals at Khonmoh, Pantha Chowk and 60 kanals at Sempora in favour of Industries and Commerce department for establishment of Industrial Estate besides matter related to construction of College at Allochibagh were also discussed in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the revenue authorities to sort out all the land transfer issues and ensure a demarcation process within 15 days, followed by handover and takeover by the concerned departments.

He also stressed for removal of encroachments on state land so that it was utilized for the purpose.

Pole also called upon all the officers present in the meeting to ensure that their departmental land and assets were properly registered and entered in the revenue records.

He asked the concerned to take all required measures into consideration as per law while transferring state land to government departments by taking quantum of land and type of land in consideration besides stressed for timely completion of the process.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director Industries, Chief Engineer Transmission, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Horticulture, Joint Director Tourism, Chief Town Planner, ADC, Srinagar besides officers of Agriculture, UEED, LAWDA and other departments.