Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:09 PM

Div Com reviews land transfer cases in Srinagar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 20, 2020, 11:09 PM

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting here to settle land transfer cases of the district pertaining to government departments.

Threadbare deliberations were held regarding various issues including transfer of state land measuring 796 kanals and 9 marlas within 200 meters periphery of Dal Lake.

Trending News
File Photo of Azad Ahmad Shah

"We will die without you": Missing Bandipora youth's family appeals him to return home

Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

File Photo

Security forces launch search operation in north Kashmir's Sopore

File Pic: Mir Imran/GK

Three more die of Covid-19 in Kashmir, J&K toll 259

The transfers of land measuring 125.5 kanals at Khonmoh, Pantha Chowk and 60 kanals at Sempora in favour of Industries and Commerce department for establishment of Industrial Estate besides matter related to construction of College at Allochibagh were also discussed in the meeting.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the revenue authorities to sort out all the land transfer issues and ensure a demarcation process within 15 days, followed by handover and takeover by the concerned departments.

He also stressed for removal of encroachments on state land so that it was utilized for the purpose.

Latest News
File Photo

Cong workers clash with police over toll plaza operation in J&K's Kathua

File Photo of Azad Ahmad Shah

"We will die without you": Missing Bandipora youth's family appeals him to return home

Representational Pic

Three persons die in Reasi car mishap

Representational Photo

Two burglars make abortive bid to loot bank in Kupwara

Pole also called upon all the officers present in the meeting to ensure that their departmental land and assets were properly registered and entered in the revenue records.

He asked the concerned to take all required measures into consideration as per law while transferring state land to government departments by taking quantum of land and type of land in consideration besides stressed for timely completion of the process.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director Industries, Chief Engineer Transmission, Joint Commissioner SMC, Joint Director Horticulture, Joint Director Tourism, Chief Town Planner, ADC, Srinagar besides officers of Agriculture, UEED, LAWDA and other departments.

Related News