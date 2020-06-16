Div Com reviews measures for COVID19 containment

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review the measures undertaken by the administration for containment and management of COVID19 pandemic.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir, OSD Health & Medical Education, VC Srinagar Development Authority, Director Health Services Kashmir, Nodal Officer, Isolation (Hospitals), Lab Coordinator J&K, Nodal Officers COVID19 of GMC Srinagar, SKIMS and JVC Bemina were present in meeting, While as the Deputy Commissioners of all Kashmir districts and Mission Director NHM participated in the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting, Pole was appraised about the measures undertaken by the district administrations for management of COVID19 as most of day to day activities have started resuming.

They informed the meeting that all precautionary measures as per COVID19 guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit to avoid any outbreak. It was also given out that work on developmental projects has been started all across Kashmir and all necessary guidelines were being followed to protect manpower.

Pole directed for further strengthening and improving the mechanism by adopting coordinated strategy in accordance with COVID19 guidelines so that spread of disease was curbed.

He stressed on carrying mass awareness campaign regarding Dos and Don’ts about the COVID19 management and asked all the Deputy Commissioners to aware people about the various aspects and precautionary measures to be taken through media so that traders, farmers, employees and general public take due care.

The Divisional Commissioner also called for giving focused attention towards the mental health of the people side by side to their physical health by counseling them through social media, wall paintings, pamphlets and other means so that people could get rid of mental and psychological stress caused to COVID19 pandemic.