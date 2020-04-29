Div Com reviews measures for management of pregnant women

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Padurang K Pole, Wednesday chaired a meeting to review measure put in place for management of pregnant women. He also reviewed the measure for students arriving from outside, migrant laborers and other non-COVID cases in different health institutions.

Pole said in Srinagar district pregnant women have to reach JLNM Rainawari for COVID-9 sampling. If results come negative, then the patient will be admitted to LD hospital and if the tests comes out positive then such cases will stay at JLNM hospital for treatment and doctors will take all precautionary measures on case to case basis.

In other districts, same procedure will be followed for positive cases admitted to COVID19 hospitals and negative cases at non-COVID health institutions.

For red zones, birth plan of all pregnant women has already been made by ASHA workers. Samples will be taken from pregnant women for COVID19 testing on priority and on case to case basis besides ASHA workers will watch the women closely.