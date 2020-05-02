Div Com reviews measures for testing people returning from outside

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday chaired a high level meeting to review preparedness and other arrangements of COVID19 sampling and testing for persons, who will return to the Valley from outside states in coming days.

Threadbare discussion was held on contact sampling, supply of VTM kits, intelligible bunching of samples, round the clock pool testing, specific reporting formats, deployment of teams, logistic arrangements, transportation, ambulances, deputation of additional staff for sample tracing besides, other measures.

Pole issued directions to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to identify suitable buildings which have basic amenities in their respective districts so that hassle-free sampling of the people should be done. These people will be escorted by police parties in SRTC vehicles from tunnel up to their respective districts.

He directed the health institutions to deploy two sampling teams at each district while six teams should remain in reserve mode besides, ambulances should also be stationed. Data should be maintained by officers on spot and samples sent to testing labs at an earliest. Separate teams should be pressed into services for sample tracing purpose.

After sampling, each person will be put in administrative quarantine in separate rooms for two days till the test results come. Negative cases will go to strict home quarantine with round-the-clock ground surveillance of doctors besides other paramedical staff and positive cases will be admitted in COVID19 hospitals.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed the officers to increase the capacity of COVID19 testing per day and timely reporting because this was very vital for overall COVID19 control efforts and mitigation operations across valley including Isolation, administrative quarantine, home quarantine, contact tracing, sampling and other appropriate daily planning of these activities at highest level.