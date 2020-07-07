Div Com reviews measures for transfer of land to LAWDA around Dal Lake

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures undertaken for transfer of state land around Dal Lake to Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

During the meeting threadbare discussions were held on various issues pertaining to the transfer of state land measuring 709 kanals of tehsil Khanyar and 87.8 kanals of tehsil north within 200 meters periphery of Dal to LAWDA.

Pole directed the officers concerned to expedite the process on a fast track basis so that the land was utilized for necessary development.

He asked them to work in a coordinated manner for decision making while identifying vacant land in the area.

Pole directed the officers to make necessary corrections in revenue records and delete all illegal entities in it.

He also asked them to earmark all available spaces for parking purposes around Dal and take all required steps for its timely development.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury briefed the Divisional Commissioner about the land record and present status of vacant land in the vicinity.

The SSP, Srinagar Haseeb Mughal; Vice Chairman, LAWDA Tufail Mattoo; Director Tourism, Nissar Ahmad; Chief Engineer R&B, Sami Arif; SSP Traffic, Javaid Ahmad; Assistant Commissioner Nazool Srinagar; Deputy Custodian, Kashmir and other officers were present in the meeting.