Div Com reviews measures to prevent encroachments in Dal, Nigeen Lakes

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Friday chaired a meeting here to review measures to curb encroachments and prevent illegal constructions in and around Nigeen and Dal Lakes.

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury; Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Matto, officers from police and security agencies were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, threadbare deliberations were held on conservation of Dal and Nigeen Lakes, and the measures being taken to curb illegal constructions and encroachments.

It was given out that in compliance to the High Court directions a drone survey will be conducted to identify the encroachments and illegal constructions inside the lakes including peripheral area of 200 meters.

The meeting was told that during the survey photography and videography of all the structures inside and around periphery of lakes up to 200 meters from the fringe would be done while Lakes and Waterways Authority (LAWDA) has been asked to provide all necessary assistance in carrying out the exercise.