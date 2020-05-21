Div Com reviews preventive measures in non-COVID Hospitals

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole Thursday convened a meeting to review protocol to be followed by healthcare staff working in non-COVID Hospitals in Kashmir in wake of the Union Health ministry’s advisory.

The meeting was attended by Medical Superintendents of SMHS, LD, SKIMS, Bemina, GB Panth, Bone and Joint and other Hospital of Kashmir, besides nodal officer, divisional coordinator and other officers concerned.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held regarding the advisory and precautionary measures to be taken in non-COVID Hospitals across the Kashmir so that spread of virus was avoided.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the authorities concerned to follow the advisory in letter and spirit so that timely action was taken to contain the disease in non-COVID hospitals.

He instructed for undertaking disinfection drives on weekly basis to avoid spread of the infection in dedicated non-COVID Hospitals.

Pole said the purpose of the advisory was to provide guidance on preventive measures, isolation and quarantine of health care functionaries who were at increased risk of contracting the COVID19 disease, if there was a breach in the personal protection.

He also said that while managing patients, hospitals shall activate their Hospital Infection Control Committees (HICC).

Pole emphasized for taking all precautionary measures in and around the hospital premises and following necessary SOPs while attending patients who visit hospitals for treatment, besides their attendants must be treated as suspects.

The meeting was informed that Committee was already working on the same and assessment of COVID19 and infection control procedures, surveillance and reporting of events was being monitored.