Div Com reviews R-Day arrangements

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today chaired a meeting of officers here to review the arrangements for the ensuing R- Day 2021 celebration.

It was informed that in Kashmir the main function shall be held at SK Stadium, Sonwar in Srinagar, where the chief guest shall unfurl the tricolor.

An official statement said at the outset, officers were sensitized about their role and responsibility and instructed to ensure all arrangements are put in advance for smooth conduct of celebrations in all districts.

Stressing on fool-proof arrangements, the Div Com said that there shall be no relaxations to any loopholes or mistakes at any venue.

The Div Com instructed Director Education to ensure participation of students in various online competitions like painting and other programmes as students can’t participate in parade and cultural events due to Covid-19.

Joint Director, YSS department was instructed to demonstrate training of indoor exercises particularly Yoga for immune maintaining during the function.

The Div Com instructed that among other invitees, literary persons, sports persons, progressive farmers and covid warriors shall also be invited to facilitate them during the function.

The Div Com stressed on making fool-proof security arrangements to ensure hassle-free celebrations of R- Day functions.

While as the Health department was instructed to deploy a team of doctors and paramedics for testing and thermal checking of participants from beginning of rehearsal activities of function.

To ensure strict adherence to laid down guidelines and precautions, the Div Com emphasized on conducting antigen testing of all participating in march past parades for their safe participation in full day rehearsal and final day functions.

Div Com emphasized concerned to make advanced arrangements to tackle any situation in case there is snowfall or any weather challenges.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DIG BSF, CRPF, Director, Health, H&P, Floriculture, RTO Kashmir, Chief Engineers from R&B, PHE and SEs from various engineering wings, JD Information & PR Kashmir, JD YSS and representatives from concerned departments. DCs, SSPs, SSP Security, SSP Traffic and other concerned also attended the meeting through video- conferencing.