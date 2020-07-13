Div Com reviews status of subjudice building permissions

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Monday chaired a meeting to review the status of cases pertaining to violations of sanctioned commercial building permissions in Srinagar city and the court directions.

The meeting discussed various matters under consideration in court including sanctioned commercial building permissions in Srinagar, besides measures undertaken to curb illegal constructions and monitor work on sanctioned building permissions.

Pole directed the officers to adopt proper and effective mechanisms to keep vigil on illegal constructions and deviation to sanctioned building permissions.

He also stressed for taking concrete and sustainable steps to curb illegal constructions and violation of the Master Plan.

The Divisional Commissioner appealed the general public to refrain from making illegal constructions which otherwise leads to unplanned haphazard growth of the city, choking of pedestrian space, encroachment on road sides and other issues.

He directed the authorities to check all the permissions issued, mostly that fall on road lines and ensure road fronts are analysed and compared with on the ground deviation from norms.

He asked the SMC authorities to conduct site inspections to commercial buildings and check for parking facilities for customers and ensure there were proper sign boards and lighting facilities for the convenience of customers and visitors. Among others, the meeting was attended by Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Chief Town Planner, Secretary LAWDA and other officers.