Div Com stresses on helping people in distress

On “World Blood Donor Day” themed ‘Safe blood saves lives,’ Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole stressed for rendering humanitarian services to people in distress.

He made the remarks while inaugurating a blood donation camp organized by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner who is credited for his discovery of the ABO blood group system.

In his speech, Pole welcomed the blood donors and commended the Red Cross Society for playing an important role in rendering humanitarian services to the people in distress.

He advocated for continuing such activities in every district of Kashmir in order to supplement the efforts of the Health department.

He lauded the efforts of Regional and District Red Cross Society units across Jammu and Kashmir for complimenting the efforts of the government to mitigate sufferings of downtrodden segments of society due to COVID19 pandemic.

Pole said it was the duty of every human to serve humanity and we must always do so to extend the contribution towards the Red Cross.

On the occasion, General Secretary, IRCS, Jammu and Kashmir, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi informed that the Society has always remained at the forefront in alleviating the human sufferings and stressed the need for organizing more such camps at tehsil and district level in order to support blood banks, presently experiencing shortage of voluntary blood donation.

During the camp, several donors donated blood which would be kept available at SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, JVC Bemina here.

The event was attended by MS Rather, former General Secretary, IRCS J&K; Honorary Secretary, IRCS, Kashmir and staff and volunteers of the Red Cross Society.