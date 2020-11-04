Div Com takes extensive tour of Dal, Nigeen lakes

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir along with Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today took an extensive tour of Dal and Nigeen lakes

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner took stock of manual and mechanical deweeding, Lily extraction in various sections.

He was informed that about 54600 labours have been engaged for manual deweeding till date and 152425 cum of weed besides 92444 cum of lily has been extracted during the current year.

The Div Com also inspected various types of lake cleaning machines viz, operation of water master, weed harvesters and the dredger.

During the interaction and discussion with the Engineering team he was apprised about settling the basin at Telbal nallah and its purpose of arresting silt. The Div Com also observed Lily extraction mechanically by newly procured high capacity deweeding machines obtained from DMRC, New Delhi.

He also inspected ongoing works of Doledemb and it was informed that about 28000 sq.meters of area has been cleared in a short span of two months and about 70 to 90 dumper loads of extracted lily have been removed on a daily basis.