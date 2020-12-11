Div Com takes stock of various ongoing projects in Srinagar

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour to take stock of pace and progress in the work process on various developmental projects in Srinagar.

The Div Com was accompanied by Chief Engineer R&B, Irrigation, PHE, KPTCL , Director ERA,GM JKPCC, GM SIDCO, SE CPWD, ZM NPCC, GM NBCCEE Tourism and other concerned.

Stressing on the speedy work execution, the Div Com visited NIT Srinagar to take stock of work progress of under-construction developmental projects including high-Tech Auditorium, Guest house and Sports Facility Complex. He also visited the proposed boys and girls hostel sites at NIT.

Emphasizing on the early completion of work, the Div Com also visited DargahHazratbal Shrine and instructed concerned to ensure work on Umbrella installation, marble work, construction of shops, public convenience, boundary wall and inbuilt security pockets and parking complex is completed within the stipulated time.

He instructed concerned to get design of non- mechanized canopy vet from the NIT first before setting up the same at Dargah.

On a visit to the newly constructed 100 bedded State Cancer Institute at SKIMS Soura, the Div Com stressed on the early installation of required machinery and equipment for smooth OPD functioning and to ensure better health services to the people.

The Div Com also visited to Under Construction Lal Ded Maternity Hospital Block , 120 bedded additional hospital block at Bone and Joint Hospital Barzulla, 200 bedded maternity hospital Bemina, Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme Project Eidgah, 150 MVA 132/ 33 KV GIS Grid Station Tengpora, 1000 MVA 123/ 33KV Grid Sub Baghi Ali Mardan and took on spot stock of the pace and progress made on these projects.

He also visited Bakhshi Stadium where he emphasized on execution of the work process. Expressing his displeasure at the slow pace of work on some projects , the Div Com directed concerned to impose delay penalty fine on concerned contractors for failing to complete the work within the stipulated time frame. He instructed concerned to ensure early completion of the work process and submit monthly progress reports to ensure there are no unnecessary delays in the execution of work.

The Div Com further directed the concerned to list details on department wise issues causing delay or bottlenecks in the work process on these projects for their resolution.