Div Com visits hospitals, Covid19 wellness facilities

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today conducted an extensive tour of hospital and Covid-19 wellness centres in Srinagar to take stock of oxygen facility, bed capacity and other Covid-19 related arrangements.

During the tour, Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad, Director SKIMS, Professor AG Ahangar, ADC Srinagar Hanief Balkhi (In charge Covid-19 Centres).

During the tour, Div Com inspected 110 bed capacity wellness centre Indoor Stadium , Triage facility JVC Bemina, 100 bed facility with oxygen and concentrators supply. He also visited 500 bed capacity established at NIT Srinagar, Paediatric Hospital, bed facility with oxygen supply and concentrator facility at Regional Ayurvedic Centre University of Kashmir to take stock of the facilities at these centres.

He also visited SKIMS Soura where he inspected the operation of oxygen generation plant and supply of oxygen for the patient care.

Stressing on taking all measures and all facilities are provided at these hospitals and covid-19 care facilities.

The Div Com further exhorted upon adopting appropriate Covid-19 behaviour and expedite vaccination process at all centres