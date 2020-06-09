Div Com visits Super Specialty Hospital

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Tuesday Monday visited Super Specialty Hospital here to take stock of facilities available to combat COVID19 pandemic.

Principal, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Prof Samia Rashid apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the functioning of the hospital with respect to patient care and administration of chemotherapy, cardiac and gastroenterological procedures carried out in the hospital along with the dialysis facility for chronic Kidney patients.

She also invited the attention of the visitor towards the ontological surgeries being carried out in the hospital without any break even during the turbulent times of COVID19.

Pole was informed about the measures undertaken for sanitation standards of the wards and practice of environmental sampling upon the report of COVID19 19 positive cases in the hospital. He also visited the Out Patients Department and interacted with the medical and paramedical staff.

Pole impressed upon the hospital authorities to follow the guidelines issued by Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, in letter and spirit especially during the emergent conditions of COVID19.

He emphasized for maintenance of physical distance in laboratories/wards and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

While lauding the role of medical and paramedical staff in fighting COVID19, Pole urged them to work with more zeal and dedication while treating the patients.