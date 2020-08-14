Srinagar, Today's Paper
DLC approves 100% DG set subsidy for 7 industrial units

The Divisional Level Committee (DLC) Kashmir, which met here today under the chairmanship of Director Industries and Commerce, Mahmood Ahmad Shah, approved 100 per cent  DG set subsidy in favour of seven  industrial units involving an amount of Rs. 35.09 lakh.

During the meeting, Director emphasized upon the General Managers to put up all the pending qualifying cases before the Committee at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Director also reviewed the functioning of the department wherein he stressed upon the need to expedite the handover/takeover process of 8520 kanal of land transferred to the department in various districts during the current year. He also took stock of achievements registered by the department under several flagship schemes.

