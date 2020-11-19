Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:59 AM

DLSA organises awareness programme on Child Rights at Shalimar

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:59 AM

District Legal Services Authority Srinagar in collaboration with EHSAAS International (Centre for development of Education, Social Ethics Culture & Human Values) today organised a day-long awareness programme on Child Rights at Nari Niketan, Shalimar here.

During the programme sensitisation on Covid-19 was also held at the venue. (Sub Judge) Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Adnan Sayeed highlighted the Rights of Child.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Department, Najwa Nazki, District Social Welfare Officer Srinagar Ashraf Akhoon, Member Juvenile Justice Board Srinagar, Khair-un-Nisa, Advocate J&K High Court, Mohd Altaf Khan and CEO Fashion Fiesta/ Philanthropic partner/sponsor EHSAAS Trust International, Adnan Shah, Chief Coordinator EHSAAS Trust International Bilkies Afzal and Panel Lawyer DLSA Adv. Bisma Khan also delivered a lecture on Child Rights.

Dr. Aashiq Rashid (Surveillance Medical Officer WHO) delivered lecture (guidelines) of Sensitization during Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a large number of warm clothes/ stationery kits were distributed among orphan children during the event.

All PLVs of adjoining areas of Nari Niketan were also present.

