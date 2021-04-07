DLSA Srinagar commemorates 'World Health Day' at Mominabad

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the aegis of J&K, Legal Services Authority and under the guidance of Chairman DLSA/Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Mohammad Akram Chowdhary observed the, ‘World Health Day’ at District Court Complex Mominabad here.

The World Health Day was organised with focus on the current year’s theme, ‘Building a Fairer & Healthier World’.

Besides Secretary DLSA, Srinagar, Noor Mohammad Mir, Ld. Panel Lawyers and Advocate Sayed Mujtaba working with UNICEF were the speakers on the occasion.

Highlighting the importance of today’s programme, Secretary DLSA said that a person can survive without excess money but cannot survive without good health.

He added that to stay healthy is not an option but a necessity to live a happy life, World Health Day aims at providing proper health care services to everyone. He said Health is the relationship between you and your body and ‘He who has hope has everything’.

Concluding the programme Noor Mohammad said that health is a state of complete Physical, Mental and Social Well Being and not necessarily the absence of disease and infirmity.