DLSA Srinagar observes World Water Day

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar in collaboration with Ehsaas Trust International today observed the World Water Day at ADR centre District Court Complex Mominabad here.

The function on the occasion was organised under the chairmanship of Abdul Rashid Malik, Chairman DALSA/Principal District & Sessions Judge Srinagar.

In his keynote address, Malik impressed on valuing water which is important as a basic necessity of life. He also added to report to the concerned authorities wherever we see a faulty water resource which we usually ignore. He impressed upon more awareness among the masses for water harvesting which can help us to save water for our future generations.

The event was moderated by Adnan Syed, Secretary DLSA Srinagar. While addressing the event he emphasized that there should be proper awareness camps regarding the importance and preservation of water as it is an essential part of both the components biotic as well as abiotic.

Syed Tabassum Geelani, Chairman Ehsaas Trust International gave video presentations of various activities regarding water harvesting activities and innovative tippy tap hand washing technique for children by which they can playfully wash their hands with 75 percent less consumption of water.

On the occasion, all the participants pledged to take steps for preservation of water starting with day to day activities like to keep the tap closed while brushing their teeth which can save 92 percent of the water.

Among speakers, Sheikh Adil Dysp Traffic Srinagar, Kifayat Hussain Environmentalist, Syed Mujtaba and Suhaila Ali both panel lawyers of DLSA Srinagar, besides others also spoke on the occasion. Panel lawyers, students and Para-Legal Volunteers of district Srinagar were present on the occasion.