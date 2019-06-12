DLSA Srinagar organises sensitization programme on rights of senior citizens

In connection with the ‘World Elder Abuse Awareness Day’ a sensitization programme on safety and rights of senior citizens was organized by District Legal Services Authority Srinagar here today.

Also Read | DLSA Shopian conducts awareness programmes, Lok Adalat

The programme was part of the week-long campaign to observe ‘Ageing with Dignity’ awareness programme. The camp was inaugurated by Secretary DLSA Srinagar, Adnan Sayeed in presence of other officials from judiciary, senior citizens, researchers and paralegal volunteers.

The sensitization programme was aimed to sensitize and aware the masses especially the elderly citizens about various existing government schemes and address the increasing needs and different challenges faced by the senior citizens.

Also Read | IMHANS conducts workshop on Child Rights and Mental Health

Secretary DLSA said that these events are being organized as an endeavour to strengthen the integration between generations and create a bridge between youth and senior citizens.

During the camp, a presentation was made which revealed that with the significant increase in the elderly population, it has been noticed by the judiciary that elder abuse has become rampant and a majority of older people have resigned to their circumstances for sake of well- being of their loved ones.