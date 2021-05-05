DLSAs to help people during Covid19 pandemic: Justice Magrey

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Judge, Member National Legal Services Authority and Exec. Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey today emphasised upon District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) across the UT to come up to the expectations of the people in terms of constitutional obligation and rise to help them during Covid-19 Pandemic.

Justice Magrey said this during a video conference convened here with Secretaries, DLSAs to take review of the progress being made on the implementation of the directions issued from time to time with respect to providing legal aid and other necessary services to the public in need during Pandemic.

He said it is our constitutional obligation to raise awareness among people about lockdown, Covid-19 related SOPs, guidelines and avoiding social gatherings besides also enquire from them if they are facing any issues related to health, ration etc so that the same is addressed taking help from concerned departments.

Stressing on the Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) to remain in touch with hamlets, villages, towns, habitats and city, Justice Magrey asked them that they should work in their respective jurisdictions with higher levels of commitment to help people get their issues resolved.

He also asked the DLSA Secretaries to remain in touch with the office bearers of the Panchayats, Municipalities, Police, CMOs, BDOs etc. so that at the grass roots level the needy people may get benefitted and the same should be done in collaboration with the Chairman DLSAs by taking recourse to all the schemes in vogue.

Emphasising upon the concerned to take NGOs on board, the Exec. Chairman JK LSA asked them with the help of NGOs they can provide medical support and food to the needy.

He directed the concerned to identify jail inmates who are under distress, so that e-mulaqat can be facilitated.

He said that there should be a depression free environment and schemes of the Government of India should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The meeting also took the overall review of the grievances received on NLSA portal besides others addressed to the LSA and DLSAs.

Justice Magrey impressed upon the Secretaries of all DLSAs to ensure that all the distress calls received by their respective helplines are redressed expeditiously especially with respect to Covid-19 related matters providing of ration, food medical support/treatment

Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, M. K. Sharma, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee Amit Gupta, and all the Secretaries of DLSAs participated in the meeting.