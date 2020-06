Srinagar District Level Screening-cum-Coordination Committee (DLSCC) on Wednesday discussed eight cases pertaining to victims of militancy-related incidents in the district.

The Committee, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, sanctioned Rs 13.05 lakh as compensation in favour of next of kin of those killed or injured in militancy related incidents.

ADC Srinagar Khursheed Shah and other members of the committee were present in the meeting.