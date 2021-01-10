DLTF constitutes teams, notifies measures for Bird Flu control in Srinagar

District Administration, Srinagar, convened the meeting of District Task Force on measures to be put in place for containment of Bird Flu and initiated steps for coordination of stakeholders for concerted efforts.

Deputy Commissioner, Shahid Choudhary chaired the DTF meeting wherein a detailed presentation was given by Jt Director (Member-Secretary) Dr Ashraf about the key components of plan for Bird Flu containment and measures notified by the Government. Addl Deputy Commissioner, Syed Hanief Balkhi, Jt Director Planning, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Executive Magistrates, Municipal Health Officer and Wildlife deptt officers were present in the meeting.

DC Srinagar briefed the officers that as per advisory issued by the Ministry of Health the district level committee notified by the government has to play a central and coordinating role to deal with outbreak of Avian Influenza and ensure enforcement of restrictions including movement control, ban on sale of poultry related products, closure of shops, payment of compensation (verification and payment) , clean-up and maintenance supply lines for equipment etc.

He asked the animal husbandry department, revenue officers and municipal health officers to keep a close watch on the supply chain, management and production units as per guidelines and ensure proper assessment of compensation in case culling of birds is necessitated. Precautionary measures to be taken in the supply chain including producers to hotels and restaurants were also discussed for familiarization of stakeholders. Meanwhile, the District Task Force was apprised about stoppage of poultry production at all the poultry farms of the district as a precautionary measure.

Designated Revenue Officers were thoroughly familiarized with the Action Plan to enable them to assume responsibility in case of an outbreak. As per notification issued by the Government of India the designated Revenue Officers have been entrusted to coordinate with line departments and deployment during control and containment measures. They were asked to liaise with the Animal Husbandry Department, disease investigation units and municipal health unit for concerted efforts as per ministry guidelines.

It was informed that movement and transport of birds to the district has been stopped and there are 28 poultry production units or farms in district Srinagar having an available bird population of 80,000 where teams were deputed for monitoring and observation as well as implementation of guidelines and SOPs publicized by the Government.

District Srinagar has been divided into 7 zones for effective and coordinated response mechanism for any likelihood of bird flu. The wildlife department has been asked to keep a close watch on migratory birds around habitations.