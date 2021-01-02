DLTF reviews COVID vaccination arrangements in Srinagar

For implementation of various preparatory activities related to introduction of Covid-19 vaccine, the District Level Task Force (DLTF) Srinagar held its third meeting to review the arrangements for smooth implementation of plan formulated as per guidelines issued by the Government.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also the chairman of DLTF Srinagar reviewed the preparedness including status of logistics and manpower required to assist the teams of health department for vaccination. Issues related to deputation and training of officials from various departments for notified duties as a part of vaccination team were also discussed.

The DLTF was briefed about the preparedness and further requirements on part of various stakeholders. It was informed that more than 14,000 healthcare workers have been identified and updated on portal for vaccination during Phase-I which is aimed at covering frontline workers.

Meanwhile database of officials from Police, Education, ICDS and Revenue, who shall be part of vaccination teams across the district, is being created. Sixty locations have been earmarked as vaccination points in the district which include buildings of various departments to be utilised for the purpose.

DC Srinagar directed for early completion of database updating for more than 500 private healthcare institutions identified under the plan while the process has been completed for the Government health institutions which are 135 in number. He complemented the health teams for their outstanding work in micro-planning and directed the member departments to depute their officials immediately for training and awareness.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Jahangir Bakshi gave a detailed presentation about the status of planning process, logistics support required and the dry run conducted at Nishat, Rainawari and Batmaloo in presence of Director Health Services, ADC Srinagar , JD Planning, SDMs, ZMOs and medical officers.

JD Planning briefed the meeting about deputation of officials from Revenue, ICDS and Education. Apart from departmental representatives, each team will have a police component and volunteers. Members are also being roped in for crowd management.