DM directs HODs to clear 1-month paid leave to pregnant women officials, employees

District Magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has issued guidelines instructing all heads of departments and private organisations to clear paid leave for all pregnant woman officials and staff members.

The DM, who is also Chairman District Disaster Management Authority Srinagar, has issued the guidelines under National Disaster Management Act-2005.

The guidelines have been issued in view of instances of pregnant women found infected with COVID19 and a greater risk that the infection poses to the expecting mothers as medical experts suggest.

The guidelines direct for sending all such women on leave immediately, with effect from May 21, for one month.

The order containing these guidelines states all such employees will be entitled to fully pay and emoluments and arrears as due during routine duty during this period of leave.

To enable monitoring for provision of special support as might be required during this period to such women, the Drawing and Disbursing Officers have been asked to send consolidated lists of all such employees with their expected date of deliveries to the DDMA.

This step follows an ongoing special support mechanism put in place for all pregnant women of the district. It includes provision of special clothing-and-nutrition kits for mothers and newborns and dedicated ambulance service for all such women on their dates of deliveries besides it also includes COVID19 testing ahead of dates of deliveries.

The order states that violations of guidelines will attract strict penalties under Section 52 of the Act. It states that the order will remain in force till June 20 unless modified earlier.

Pregnant women officials facing issues in this regard have been asked to call at 6006333308 or email at dcsgr-jk@nic.in to register their grievances. For other kind of support or assistance, the officials can text or call DPO, ICDS Zeenat Ara at 9419063345 or Yamina Almas at 9419059348.