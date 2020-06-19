Dogs on prowl at Munwarabad

Residents of Munwarabad locality here on Friday expressed concern over presence of large number of stray dogs in the area.

A delegation of residents said owing to the presence of the stray dogs, the movement of people particularly children and elderly has been affected.

The residents said they have repeatedly asked the authorities at Srinagar Municipal Corporation to address the growing menace of stray dogs in their locality.

“We make a fervent appeal to Commissioner SMC to direct the concerned to check this menace in the area,” the residents said.