Dogs on prowl at Natipora

Residents of uptown Natipora here on Friday complained of growing dog menace in the area, accusing the authorities of failing to address the probelm.

A delegation of residents said Srinagar Municipal Corporation has failed to check the canine terror in the area.

They said there have been several incidents when the dogs have attacked the locals as well as commuters, especially after the evening hours.

“We have time and again brought the issue into the notice of authorities but expect for hollow promises nothing is being done on the ground to check the problem,” said the residents.

They said during evening and night hours the dogs move large packs in inner areas of the locality and on the main road and attack vehicles.

“We urge the authorities to take notice of this issue at earliest,” said the residents.