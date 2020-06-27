Dogs on prowl at Shahampora

Residents of Shahampora area of Nowhatta on Saturday accused the authorities concerned of failing to tackle the growing menace of canine population in the locality.

A delegation from the area said large packs of dogs roam in the streets of the locality for entire day, making it difficult for residents to move out.

“It has become difficult for locals to venture out in evenings and night hours as these dogs even attack commuters,” said a resident.

He said while the residents have time and again taken up the matter with the authorities at Srinagar Municipal Corporation, there has been no respite so far.