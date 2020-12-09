Don't charge bus fee for lockdown period: FFC to private schools

The committee for fixation of private school fee (FFC) has barred all private educational institutions from collecting transport fees from the students for the lockdown period.

An order in this regard has been issued by the chairman of the committee in the wake of an application by the Burn Hall School Srinagar seeking permission to collect 50 percent of the bus fee from the students.

In its order, the chairman of the committee has stated that the matter is of considerable public importance and needs serious consideration. “The concerns of all the stakeholders have to be taken care of before taking any decision regarding collection of transport fee from students in private schools,” the order reads.

Earlier in May, the government had issued directions to the private schools not to collect any fee other than tuition fee from the students on a monthly basis for the lockdown period. It had also decided that a view regarding charging of transport fee shall be taken separately later.

However, till date the government remained indecisive on the issue.

Amid this, some private schools have already collected 50 percent or full bus fee for the lockdown period. No action was taken against these private schools.

Meanwhile, the fresh order by the fee fixation committee states that the government has initiated a process for nominating members of the committee for fixation and regulation of fee of private schools.

“After the members are nominated the committee will consider all the issues which are raised by the private educational institutions and will pass appropriate orders,” the order reads.

The committee has stated that the schools will not charge transport fee till the committee takes its decision.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik meanwhile said if any school has charged the transport fee it has to be adjusted in tuition fee. “We received complaints against few private schools collecting transport fees for the lockdown period. We issued directions to the schools to adjust the amount in tuition fee,” he said.