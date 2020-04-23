DPG visits Police Welfare Centre, workshop

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited Police Welfare Centre and police workshop here to assess ongoing work of fabrication of protective gears/articles and sanitizing tunnels in view of coronavirus outbreak. He was accompanied by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

The DGP lauded the role of police’s Welfare Centres of all districts and units across J&K for producing hundreds of masks and personal protection articles for the use of J&K Police personnel.

The DGP said there was chance of shortage of these articles in the open market. “But our Welfare Centre’s role in fabricating masks and protection gears for the safety of police personnel, doctors and other frontline workers of the police hospital is commendable,” said the DGP.

Interacting with the officials of the Centre, he appreciated their dedication and work in its efforts towards prevention of COVID19.

Later, the DGP inspected Srinagar Police Workshop and took stock of preparedness in making sanitizing tunnels. The SSP workshop, S D Choudhary briefed the DGP about the activities.

The workshops in Srinagar and Jammu have designed sanitizing tunnels, which have been established at front gates of police establishments to contain spread of COVID19.