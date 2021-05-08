Dr Bashir Ahmad assumes charge as VC LAWDA

In pursuance to an order issued by General Administration department, Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat today took over the charge of the Vice Chairman (VC) Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA).

An official statement said DrBhat has a meritorious service for which he has already been awarded the Union Finance Minister’s award in 2018-19.

Soon after assuming the charge, the VC chaired an introductory meeting with LAWDA officials and underscored the need for conservation of Dal for posterity.

He said his priority would be to take sincere efforts for conservation of Dal and Nigeen Lake for which he will require the support of officials and stakeholders.

The VC also emphasized the need of stopping the menace of illegal constructions and encroachment being carried out in the jurisdiction of LDA.