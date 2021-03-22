Dr Farooq Abdullah chairs DDCMC meeting

The District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DDCMC), Srinagar held a meeting to review the status and implementation of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes today, here in Srinagar.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah.

The Committee has been entrusted to monitor of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented by Rural Development, Rural water Supply, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Power Development, Revenue, Education, Health, FCS&CA, Social Welfare & ICDS, Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries & Commerce, National Informatics Centre Geology & Mining and other departments.

The Committee reviewed the status of various schemes including MGNREGA, Deen Dayal Antodaya Yojna – NRLM, Deen Dayal Upadhyay – Gramin Kaushalya Yojna, PMGSY, National Social Assistance Programme, PMAY-G, Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin, National Rural Drinking Water Programme, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojna, Ujjwal DISCOM Assurance Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, National Heath Mission, SAMAGRA, ICDS Mid-Day Meal Scheme, Pradhan Mantri UJJWALA Yojana LPG Connection to BPL families, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna Digital India – Public Internet Access Programme – providing Common Service Centre in each Gram Panchayat, NLRMP, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and other such Schemes implemented in the district.

During the review, it was informed that one lakh person-days have been generated in Srinagar District and department has recorded cent percent achievement.

It was given out that to achieve cent percent defecation free panchayats SBM-G is providing financial assistance for construction of individual household latrines and community based latrine blocks with Rs. 12,000/- and Rs. 1,80,000/- respectively. However, with regard to community toilets has been revised with a financial assistance of Rs. 3.60 lacs and is presently under consideration for implementation with the government.

Under UJJWALA scheme total no. of connections given in Srinagar are 397686 and total number of connections provided to BPL Families are 74362.

The Committee also discussed the physical and financial status of power sector schemes like IPDS, PMDP, GIS sub stations, etc.

The chairman urged upon the officers to work diligently in the public interest and resolve public issues in bare minimum time.