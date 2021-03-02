Dr Farooq Abdullah gets COVID jab at SKIMS

Former Chief Minister and President National Conference Dr Farooq Abdullah along with his wife received first shot of the COVID vaccine at SKIMS today.

He was accompanied by Director SKIMS & Ex-officio Secretary to Govt. Dr A.G Ahangar along with the other staff.

“Dr Abdullah was administered Covishield vaccine. He appreciated doctors and nurses for their services and appealed to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine to fight this pandemic,” SKIMS Assistant Director PR said in a statement.

On the occasion, Director SKIMS Dr. A G Ahangar reiterated his commitment to the safety and welfare of fellow citizens of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“There is need of getting the entire population vaccinated unless otherwise indicated so that people at large are protected from the aftermath of Corona Pandemic as also breaking the chain of spreading it,” the Director said.

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and son of Dr Farooq Abdullah tweeted and thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS.

“Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at SKIMS, Srinagar. Today my 85-year old father & my mother had their first COVID jab. My father has a number of health issues including being on immunosupperssants for a kidney transplant. If he can get the vaccine, you should as well,” Omar tweeted.