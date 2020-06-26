Drug peddler arrested from city area: Police

Police on Friday said it arrested a drug peddler from here and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

A statement said a police team of MR Gung at a checkpoint established at Fatehkadal intercepted an Alto vehicle (Registration No JK01H-6439) with one person onboard, identified as Irfan Gulzar Wani of Gousia Colony, Illahi-bagh. During checking, the statement said, officers were able to recover 15 codeine phosphate bottles from his possession. The police team was led by SHO MR GUNJ under the supervision of SDPO MR GUNJ Muhammad Aslam.

“He has been arrested and shifted to police station MR Gunj where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” said the statement. It said a case (FIR No. 27/2020) has been registered in the police station and investigation has been taken up.

Meanwhile, police organized a mental counselling programme for youth here “suffering from mental

depression due to drug abuse.”

A statement said police station Harwan received a complaint that some youth have got addicted to drugs and were suffering from mental depression. “Accordingly SHO police station Harwan contacted the parents of these youth and immediately arranged counselling for them. Later on, they were shifted to drug deaddiction centre, Psychiatric Hospital Srinagar for further consultation and treatment,” said the statement. As part of public outreach programme, Police hold interaction with senior citizens here. The meeting was chaired by the SHO police station MR Gunj along with Incharge police post Urdu Bazar.