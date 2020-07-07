'Drug peddler arrested: Police

Police on Tuesday said it arrested a drug peddler here and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at ShaltenQg, intercepted a Scooty (Registration No JK15-5187) driven by Shayaa Shakil Bhat of HMT Srinagar.

“During checking officers recovered 300 grams of Charas from his possession,” said the statement, adding the accused was arrested and shifted to police station Parimpora.

The statement said a case (FIR No 128/2020) has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”

In a separate statement, police said it arrested four gamblers from a gambling site and seized stake money from their possession.

The statement said a police party from police station Harwan raided a gambling site at public ground in Chadpora following an input about gambling activities and apprehended the four gamblers.

The statement said officers also seized playing cards and stake money of Rs 5,060 from the gamblers.

It said a case (FIR No 53/2020) has been registered in police Station Harwan and investigation up. “They (the gamblers) have been arrested and shifted to the police station,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the statement said, Police arrested two butchers for selling meat at exorbitant rates.

The statement said officers in the jurisdiction of police station Harwan alongwith CAPD officials arrested the butchers, identified as Abdul Rashid Mir of Harwan and Muhammad Ramzan Mir of Danihama, Harwan for selling meat at the exorbitant rates.

The statement said cases (FIR Nos 54/2020 and 55/2020) have been registered and further investigation initiated.

Police requested the traders and shopkeepers not to indulge in overpricing, black marketing, hoarding or any violation of essential commodities.