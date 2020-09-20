Drug peddler arrested, psychotropic substances recovered: Police

Police on Sunday said it arrested a drug peddler from here and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

An official statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Tatoo Ground crossing intercepted one person riding on a Scooty (Registration No JK01AM-0548).

During checking, the statement said the officers were able to recover psychotropic substances from his possession. “He has been arrested and shifted to police station Batamaloo where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of the crime has also been seized,” said the statement.

The statement said a case (FIR No.133/2020) under relevant sections of law has been registered in the police station Batamaloo and further investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”