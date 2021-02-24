Drug peddler held

Police today arrested a drug peddler at Syed Mansoor Chowk here today.

“Officers at a checkpoint established near Syed Mansoor Chowk intercepted a scooty bearing registration number JK01AE-4883. The person riding the scooty has been identified as Mursal Amin Bhat resident of Sekidaffar Srinagar. During checking, officers were able to recover huge quantity of psychotropic substance concealed in a polythene bag from the boot-space of scooty. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Scooty used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” police said in a statement.

“Accordingly, case FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Karan Nagar and investigation into the matter has been initiated,” the statement added.