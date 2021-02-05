Drug peddler held at Bemina

Police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

Police spokesperson in a statement said police party of Police Post Bemina at a checkpoint established near JVC signalled a person carrying a bag to stop. “But he tried to flee from the spot. However he was chased and apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. During checking, officers were able to recover 1008 capsules of Spasmoproxyvon from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station,” the statement said. “Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 14/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Parimpora and further investigation into the matter has been initiated. ,” the statement said.