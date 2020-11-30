Drug peddler held at Budshah Chowk

Police today arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession at Budshah Chowk.

In a statement, police spokesperson said, “officers at a check point established at Budshah Chowk Srinagar intercepted a person who is a resident of Khanyar. During checking, officers were able to recover 600 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon Plus from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Maisuma where he remains in custody.”

“Accordingly, case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Maisuma and investigation has been initiated.

Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” the statement said.