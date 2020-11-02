Drug peddler held at Shaheed Gunj

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police in Srinagar have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

“Officers in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shaheed Gunj arrested a notorious drug peddler. During checking, officers were able to recover 2550 Tablets of Alprazolam from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Shaheed Gunj where he remains in custody,” police said in a statement.

“Accordingly, a case FIR No. 135/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Shaheed Gunj and investigation has been initiated,” it added.