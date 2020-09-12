Drug peddler held, psychotropic substance recovered: Police

Police on Saturday said it have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established near Power Grid Habbak, Naseem Bagh intercepted a Scooty driven by one Feroz Ahmad Mir of Mir Mohalla, Soura.

During checking, the statement said, the officers recovered 43 bottles of Codeine phosphate from his possession. “He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No. 145/2020) under relevant sections of law stands registered at the police station Nigeen and further investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law,” said the statement. “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”