'Drug peddler held with psychotropic substance'

Police on Wednesday said it arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substances from his possession.

A statement said officers at a checkpoint established at Pahroo Chowk, intercepted an individual identified as Muhammad Altaf Sheikh of Kenihama Nowgam.

“During the checking, officers recovered psychotropic substances concealed in a bag which includes 5,465 tablets, 20 Codeine bottles and 300 grams Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station Nowgam where he remains in custody,” said the statement.

It said a case (FIR No 107/2020) has been registered in the police station Nowgam and investigation has been initiated.